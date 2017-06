Much has already been stated and hypothesized about how the NFL's most recent rules changes will affect football moving forward, but the most important thing to come out of this week's owners meetings is continuing proof that the NFL is willing to evolve, if not for the better, at least to make the sport more interesting.

This week the owners, hoping to protect their...

This article originally appeared on www.mensjournal.com: The NFL's New Rules Show the League Is Actually Listening to the Fans