Does Denamarin for cats help with energy levels?

Your pets' liver is not that different from the human liver. The livers function is to help in your pet's food digestion with bile production, converting the digested food into usable substances for the body. It also processes medication, flushing them out as soon as they have used the substance. In addition, the liver acts as a storage house for minerals and vitamins, while also processing sugar, glucose, carbohydrates, proteins and fats. This organ helps eliminate body toxins, further maintaining good blood flow and reducing chances of any blood clots.