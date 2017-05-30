Newsvine

ravensmith0821

ravensmith0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 63 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

Top Wearable Technology to Keep Seniors Safe

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ravensmith0821 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTumblr
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 9:32 AM
    Discuss:

    Theres so much wearable technology available right now its enough to make your head spin if you dont know what youre looking for, even for someone whos knowledgeable. For many, the various capabilities the newest sports watches have are more than enough text messaging, answering phone calls, even GPS. But what wearable technology is best-suited for the safety of our seniors? Heres a compilation of what is available and how to put it to use.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor