Medicare Supplement Plan F Is Going Away

Medicare FAQ says that Medigap Plan F, which has until now been one of the most popularly chosen Medicare supplement plans, will end in 2020. Those who currently have Plan F will be grandfathered in, however their premiums will increase. Since there is still plenty of time before that plan ends, people who have it have more than adequate time to find a new coverage plan if they want to avoid their premiums being increased, and Esch says that his company can help.