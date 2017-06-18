First Person Shooter Clans

I started playing video games my sophomore year of high school, I was about 15 years old. My very first boyfriend was a big gamer and played a lot of halo. That was the first first-person shooter game I ever played and loved it. I was immediately hooked and wanted to beat the game very badly, once I did I then jumped online. I was quickly discouraged when I couldnt stay alive for more than five seconds. I didnt give up, I played almost every day after school and eventually got better than the boys including my boyfriend.