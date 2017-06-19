Mainting Your Weight in a High Calorie Drink World

The more you talk about the mess that surrounds us, the less it sounds be it the natures litter during autumn or the scientific disasters that happens worldwide every now and then. And then, there comes the biggest factor that influences universal mess: humans. Being a scientist who blogs about ions, molecules and special theories, I contribute to a lot of mess too, verbally and physically.
