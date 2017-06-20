Weight Gain & Weight Loss as a Restaurant Owner

Before the internet, it was difficult and almost impossible to communicate with one another especially if we were on separate parts of the world. But now, it can easily be done with a click of a button! And as if it wasnt enough to be able to write to one another, we can now talk to each other (for free!) and even SEE each other through video chatting. Its so amazing how we can still be far away from the people we love but feel like were beside them and be like were just in the same room as they are.